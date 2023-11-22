WGCL NEWS — Woman Involved In Southern Indiana Murder Case Sentenced

By Diane Daily

His name was Cairo Jordan. The little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Southern Indiana last April. This week, the woman who helped Cairo’s mother dispose of the body has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. 41-year-old Dawn Coleman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Three other charges against her were dropped. The case gained national attention last spring when a mushroom hunter found the suitcase in rural Washington County. Coleman was arrested last October but the boy’s mother is still at large.

The state Attorney General’s office has set a new record for the amount of unclaimed property returned to Hoosiers. So far this year, the Indiana Unclaimed Property Division has distributed more than $69 million to rightful owners around the state. The money came from a number of sources including unclaimed wages, safety deposit box contents, savings and checking accounts, refunds and overpayments. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time and a lot of owners don’t know they have money waiting for them to claim. Visit Indiana Unclaimed Dot g-o-v to see if your name is on the list.

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County is celebrating a major milestone in a big way. The local chapter of the national non-profit has been helping local families achieve the dream of home ownership for 35 years. Over the years, they have partnered with thousands of volunteers and supporters to build more than 230 homes in Monroe County giving the new homeowners a sense of safety, stability and independence.

Habitat staffers are hosting a holiday movie night at the Buskirk Chumley Theatre tomorrow evening. The public is invited to come out and watch the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life. Doors open at 6:00pm and the film will start at 6:30. The movie tells the story of how an angel named Clarence finally got his wings and it is suitable for all ages.