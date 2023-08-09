WGCL NEWS — Wheeler Mission Women’s Shelter Set To Close

By Diane Daily

The largest homeless shelter in Bloomington will soon end its ends its services for women. Staff at the Wheeler Mission say it was a hard decision to make, but the need for services has expanded greatly during the past few years causing them to make some changes. The Mission has helped thousands of men and women experiencing homelessness, providing shelter and daily necessities and providing valuable information on healthcare, housing, employment and sustainable income. The women’s shelter will remain open until the first of September. No changes are expected for the men’s shelter.

The City of Bloomington has announced an initiative that is designed to enhance the accessibility and safety of e-scooters and also e-bikes. The project is a collaborative effort between the City’s Department of Public Works, Economic & Sustainable Development, and Planning & Transportation. 50 parking corrals will be installed in downtown Bloomington. They should all be in place by early next week. The designated parking corrals will offer drop-off and pick-up points. There will also be racks for bikes and regular scooters. City officials say the project will provide more sustainable transportation options and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Mondays on Main” has been a big hit for downtown Linton this summer. The community event is held on the first Monday of the month and features vendors and food trucks on North Main Street. Entertainment and family activities are also included. The events have attracted lots of visitors to enjoy the festivities and also do some shopping at downtown businesses. Monday on Main will wrap up the season on October 2nd.

Ellettsville Utilities is conducting hydrant flow tests of Lenzy Way and on Highway 46 in front of Will Harris Builders. The water is safe for drinking but you might want to wait to do laundry until the tests are finished. Crews are expected to wrap things up tomorrow.

Another Celebrity Auction is making news. Elvis Presley’s Smith and Wesson revolver is being auctioned off later this month at the Rock Island Auction Company. We know it was given to him about nine months before he died. But there is no documentation on who gave it to him.