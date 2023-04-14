WGCL NEWS — Warehouse Owner Blamed in Richmond Plastics Fire

By Diane Daily

The owner of the warehouse that was the scene of a huge industrial fire in Richmond is being blamed for the disaster. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow says owner Seth Smith ignored the city’s orders to clean up the property, which he says was a known fire hazard. The business recycles industrial plastic, and over the years, and has made shipments both in the U.S. and around the world. Authorities says the warehouse property was cited in 2019 for being unsafe. Smith and Cornerstone Trading Group sued the city but lost their lawsuit in 2020.

Officers with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rather unusual call this week. When authorities arrived at the home in Columbus, they found a man sitting in a burning chair. They say the man wasn’t moving and they aren’t sure what had happened. The man, whose identity has not been released, suffered severe burns and was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility the fire was caused by a lit cigarette.

Local veterans will have access to dozens of agencies offering help with health issues, housing, employment and other concerns on Monday at the Bloomington American Legion Post on West Third Street. The four-hour Veterans Stand UP event starts at 11:00 Monday morning and is free to anyone with military service. Parking is free and lunch will be available for 2-dollars.

IU Late Nite will host their Cream & Crimson Carnival in Dunn Meadow from 5:00 until 11:00 tonight. The carnival will feature musical performances from Bloomington Delta Music Club, food trucks and a Ferris wheel. The event is free to open to the public.