WGCL NEWS — Victim In Bloomington Shooting Identified

By Diane Daily

The 23-year-old man who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Bloomington has been identified as Tyriq Bridgwaters. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office released the information yesterday. According to Bloomington Police, the shooting occurred around 2am in the 500 black of South Park Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area on a weapons-related call. When police arrived at the scene, they found a number of people leaving what looked like a house party. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and later arrested Isiah Joseph Ramos of Linton. Authorities say Ramos began firing into the crowd after he and two friends were denied entry to the party. The 21-year old Ramos has been charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness.

The U.S Postal Service has released the dates we need to remember when we mail this year’s Christmas cards and presents. If you’re sending your cards and packages by first class mail, or USPS Ground Advantage, they need to be in the mail by December 16 in order for them to arrive on time. Priority Mail needs to be sent by December 18 and you have until December 20 to use Priority Mail Express. If you’re planning to use FedEx this year, the deadline for FedEx Ground and Home Delivery is Wednesday, December 13. Finally, UPS can also help with your holiday mail. The cut off for their 3-Day Select Service is December 20.

Bloomington has made the list of the Best Cities for Hot Tub lovers. The Indianapolis-based Pool Gnome group says Fort Wayne and South Bend also made the list. The high rankings might have something to do with the allure of a nice warm hot tub on a cold midwestern winter night.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make a stop in Indiana next summer. They are scheduled to play the Ruoff Music Center on July 25th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00. The Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.