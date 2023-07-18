WGCL NEWS — UFO’s Topic of Discussion on Capitol Hill

By Diane Daily

The topic has been debated for years. Now UFO’s and other unknown aerial objects will be discussed on Capitol Hill. Indiana Senator Todd Young has introduced legislation that would increase transparency around scientific research on UFOs. Young is one of three lawmakers who are supporting an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Under the amendment, a review board would have to determine why the records need to remain classified.

Brad Chambers has resigned as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce. He started his two-year term as commerce secretary and head of the state’s Economic Development Corporation in July 2021. During his time in office, Chambers encouraged state lawmakers to establish a Film and Media tax credit and helped secure multi-million-dollar investments from several large companies including General Motors.

A special ceremony is planned to rename the former Goat Farm Park on East Winslow Road in Bloomington. Members of the Bloomington Parks Foundation will be joined by City staff members on August 4th as the park s officially renamed the “Rogers Family Park” in honor of the family who donated the land and money to make the park possible. Over $966 thousand dollars in park enhancements have been completed in the past year, following a year-long design process. A paved loop trail was completed around the perimeter of the park and through the native prairie areas. Exterior roof and siding repairs were made to the signature red barn at the park, and the existing silo was repainted.

Sullivan County is getting a new fire station. According to published reports, the county’s Union Fire Protection Territory is accepting quotes on the construction of a new firehouse that will be built in Dugger. Currently there are two local stations but one of them is said to be in very poor condition. Once the bids have been reviewed, and one of the quotes has been selected, officials will request a permit so construction on the new facility can get underway.