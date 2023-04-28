WGCL NEWS — Two Successful Drug Busts Result of Agency Cooperation

By Diane Daily

Over the past two weeks, several southern Indiana law enforcement agencies joined together to conduct two successful drug busts. Authorities obtained a search warrant for a home in Vincennes, and four people were taken into custody last week on meth dealing and possession charges. On Tuesday, six more people were arrested on meth and possession charges at a second Knox County location. The drug busts included officers from the Indiana State Police, Vincennes and Washington Police Departments, the Daviess County, Knox County, and Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA.

Serving on a jury in Indiana will pay more starting July 1st. Under House Enrolled Act 1466, juror compensation will be doubled for anyone called in for jury duty and those who are chosen to serve as jurors. Currently, prospective jurors are paid $15 per day and seated jurors are given $40 per day. When the new law goes into effect, prospective jurors will be compensated $30 per day. Seated jurors will get $80 per day for the first five days of a trial and $90 per day for trials extending past five days.

Duke Energy is awarding more than $125 thousand in grants to 26 local and regional economic development organizations around the state. The grants are available through Duke Energy’s Partnership Program. Under the distribution, grant money will be going to Economic Growth and Development agencies in Bloomington and in Daviess, Knox, Lawrence and Martin Counties.

There’s still time to cast a ballot before Tuesday’s primary election…but you’d better hurry.You can vote until 6:00 this evening, tomorrow from 9:00 to 4:00, and on Monday from 8:00 until Noon at 302 South Walnut Street.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to the Brown County Music Center this fall. According to a press release from, the stage show will give more fans a chance to solve the puzzles and win prizes. There will also be games for members of the audience. The show is scheduled for Sunday, November 19th. Tickets are on sale starting today. Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be at the live show. The hosts for the Brown County event will be announced at a later date.