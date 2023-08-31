WGCL NEWS — Trial Date Rescheduled for Hit-and-Run Driver

By Diane Daily

The trial date has been rescheduled for the woman police say was driving drunk when she struck and killed an IU student last September. Madelyn Howard was originally set to stand trial in March, but the trial was canceled and a new date was scheduled for next February. 20-year-old Nate Stratton was riding an electric scooter on September 18th when, according to authorities, the car Howard was driving jumped a curb and struck the scooter. Howard then fled the scene with the scooter dragging underneath the vehicle. She was arrested a short time later. Additional information for this story came from IU Student Television.

The Gen Con gathering in Indianapolis earlier this month was the scene of big theft. Two men were caught on surveillance cameras stealing nearly 300-thousand dollars worth of gaming cards. Police say the suspects used a pallet to get them out of the building. The theft happened before the convention started, while vendors were setting up displays. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are still working on the case, but we do know they’ve identified the suspects and, according to published reports, are in the process of getting the cards returned.

In Consumer News, Walmart is asking some of its 16-thousand pharmacists across the US to voluntarily take pay cuts and reduce their hours in a move to reduce costs. The cuts are aimed at pharmacists in higher wage brackets. The retail giant agreed to pay 3-billion dollars in an opioid-related legal settlement last year, which is adding to its financial concerns.

Finally, today a horse in southern Indiana is doing fine today after getting trapped in a mud filled lake pit earlier this week. Authorities say Arlo ran off after getting spooked Tuesday night. He had trouble getting into the lake, but then fell on his side and sank all the way up to his neck. Scott County Fire Department crews had to use a variety of equipment to get him out. After he was freed, Arlo got up, ate some food and then posed with his rescuers.