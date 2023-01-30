WGCL NEWS — Traffic Stop Results in Arrest on Drug Charges

By Diane Daily

A State Police traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Bedford residents on drug charges. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was pulled over for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity and a police dog detected drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales, and a loaded handgun. Pantoja and a passenger, 32-year-old Lacie Randolph, were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. A two-year-old girl who was riding in the car was released into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Dozens of handguns were seized at the Indianapolis International Airport last year. Transportation Security Administration agents confiscated nearly 70 guns at security checkpoints in 2022. TSA officials say the number is less than the previous year when 74 handguns were found in passenger luggage. The TSA operates checkpoints at 262 airports around the country. The Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta had the highest number of confiscated guns last year.

More than 500-thousand Hoosiers have applied for Student Loan Debt Relief since the program was announced last August. Published reports say 90% of the applicants are middle class residents, who make less than 70-thousand dollars a year. The program was designed to prevent defaults and keep the applicants from declaring bankruptcy but it has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Justices are expected to make a ruling next month.

Checking Consumer News today, Ross Stores is recalling Taylor and Finch brand candles. The company has received reports of the glass container breaking while the candle is lit causing at least one injury. This recall involves Taylor and Finch 6-wick scented candles in Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove scents. Consumers can return the candles to the store where they were purchased and received a full refund