WGCL NEWS — Tractor Accident Leads To Death

By Diane Daily

A Solsberry man was killed in a farming accident on Friday. Authorities say Larry Martindale was riding a John Deere tractor in the 97-hundred block of West State Road 45 when it hit a large ditch. Martindale was thrown into the path of the vehicle and sustained severe injuries when he was run over. He died a short time later.

More Hoosiers have health insurance than this time last year. The U.S. Census Bureau says only seven-percent of Indiana residents are uninsured. The improvement in coverage is due to enrollment in public health insurance options like Medicaid and not a significant change in private insurance plans.

Checking consumer news, America’s retailers are expected to add more than 400-thousand seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday shopping season. And it looks like the extra help will definitely be needed. A new survey has found more than 80-percent of shoppers in the U.S. plan to start their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving. About half of the survey participants said they are concerned about increasing prices but they already have some idea about the gifts they want to buy.

The folks at Farm this Saturday for a big surprise. Bob Dylan made an unannounced appearance on Saturday. It was only his second time to play the annual fundraiser. The first time was back in 1986. Dylan was backed by Tom Petty’s old band The Heartbreakers. He played a three-song set consisting of “Maggie’s Farm,” “Positively 4th Street” and “Ballad of A Thin Man.”