WGCL NEWS — Total Eclipse of the Sun Scheduled

By Diane Daily

In just 366 days, we’ll be treated to a very rare occurrence…a total eclipse of the sun. The April 8th, 2024, eclipse will have a larger path than most and the event is attracting a lot of attention across the United States. The path of totality will swing from the southwest to the northeast and cut a diagonal path across Indiana from southwest to northeast. According to the Herald Times, as many as 100-thousand people will be in Bloomington to see the eclipse. It will begin at 3:04 that afternoon and last for 4 minutes and 2 seconds. If you liked to learn, IU has a web page about the eclipse. It’s eclipse.dot.indina.dot edu. The web page will be updated on a regular

A bill cracking down on bullying in schools has advanced at the Indiana statehouse. The proposed legislation places new requirements and guidelines for school districts to report bullying to the parents of both the victim and the student who accused to bullying the victim. Supporters say the guidelines are needed since most parents are left out of the loop if their child is being bullied at school.

Remembrance Week in Bloomington will wrap up with a Community History Walk tomorrow afternoon. The event will include historians, storytellers and artwork highlighting five historically significant sites on the City’s Westside:

Rev. Ernest Butler Park

The Banneker Community Center

Fairview Elementary School

The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Second Baptist Church.

The self-guided tours can start from any of the designated locations. The history walk will take place from 2:00 until 4:00.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering round-trip shuttle service to fans at this year’s Indianapolis 500. That service runs from either the Indianapolis International Airport or downtown Indianapolis. Shuttles start leaving the Main Gate parking lot when the race has just 50 laps left to go. Shuttles will continue running for two hours after the race is over.