WGCL NEWS — Tomorrow is the Last Day of School for MCCSC Students

By Diane Daily

Tomorrow is the last day of school for MCCSC students. Richland Bean Blossom will wrap up the school year next Thursday. And while drivers won’t have to watch for school buses this summer, we still need to keep an eye out for young pedestrians who may not always cross at intersections or pay attention to traffic signs.

An accident involving a DNR truck and a mini-van sent one person to the hospital. It happened late yesterday morning at the intersection of SR 48 and US 41 in Sullivan County. Police say the truck was northbound on 41 when the southbound van tried to make a left turn and struck the DNR vehicle. A passenger in the van was treated for minor injuries and then released from the hospital.

Voters around the state will be receiving postcards from the Secretary of State’s Election Division. The mailings are part of a statewide voter list maintenance effort to identify outdated, duplicate, and inaccurate voter registrations. The goal is to maintain an accurate, updated voter registration list. If a postcard is returned by the Post Office as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwardable address on file with the USPS. The second postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their address or cancel their Indiana voter registration. The verification process is required by state and federal law.

An Indiana Hotel has been chosen as the best place to stay in the U.S. and it’s less than an hour from Bloomington. Yelp has named the Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis as the perfect place for travelers from all over the country. The old Coca-Cola bottling factory on Massachusetts Avenue was converted into the luxury hotel in 2020. According to Yelp, the 139-room hotel is an art deco masterpiece in the heart of downtown Indy.

And a reminder, the annual Harrodsburg Heritage Days Festival starts tomorrow.