WGCL NEWS — Today Marks 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

By Diane Daily

As we mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3000 lives, officials have identified two more victims from the World Trade Center. The names of the man and woman have not been released at the request of their families.The man was identified through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001 and the woman through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001, 2006, and 2013.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now available to anyone in the US who uses American Sign Language. The ASL services were introduced last Friday for callers who are deaf, blind or hard of hearing. Formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was introduced last year, transitioning the former 1-800-273-TALK phone number to three digits that are intended to be easier to remember.

If you have an engineering student in the family, they could get some money to help pay for college. The Indiana Department of Transportation is offering a new scholarship program for civil engineering students enrolled full-time at an Indiana college. Applications are due by December 31st.

Finally today, fans of pumpkin spice can pick up a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty at Wendy’s. We’re told the Frosty has hints of pumpkin and a blend of several spices including nutmeg and cinnamon. The new menu item is only available for a limited time.