WGCL NEWS — Three Local Ceremonies Planned for Memorial Day

By Diane Daily

As we get ready for Memorial Day weekend, there are three local ceremonies planned for Monday morning. The first will take place at 9:00 in the Rose Hill Cemetery. American Legion Post 18 is hosting the service. At 10:00, VFW Post 604 is sponsoring a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Valhalla Cemetery. And at 11:00, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Memorial Park in Ellettsville. It will be hosted by the Ellettsville Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Recreation and Ellettsville Main Street. There is no ceremony this year at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

The City of Bloomington Parking Services division is cracking down on vehicle owners with multiple tickets. The owners are being contacted by mail and email with information on how to avoid getting their vehicles towed and impounded. Parking officials will notify the owner when issuing a fifth parking citation on a vehicle that has four unpaid citations. A neon green “Immediate Action Required Notification” will be placed on the vehicle. This notification provides the vehicle owner with the necessary steps to take to avoid being towed for outstanding citations.

IU Police were called to Stone Belt yesterday morning after staff received a report that a former employee had made a concerning comment on Facebook. Police talked with the former employee and determined there was no ongoing threat at the facility or for the general public.

Again this year, Ivy Tech Community College is offering courses at no cost this summer. The offer includes free tuition, fees and books. Students in grades 9-12 are eligible, including eighth graders entering ninth grade, graduating seniors, home schooled students, and students at adult high schools. Both in-person and virtual classes will be offered. Summer classes at Ivy Tech start on June 5th.

Bloomington will be represented at next week’s Scripps National Spelling bee in Washington, D.C. 12-year-old Reid Shaw, who attending Tri-North Middle School will compete with 230 other contestants from around the U.S. next Tuesday and Wednesday. He won the south-central Indiana spelling event early this year to secure a spot in the national competition.