WGCL NEWS — This Fall, State Police Reminding Hoosiers To Watch Out For Farm Equipment

By Diane Daily

With Indiana’s Fall Harvest taking place in the coming weeks, the State Police is reminding us to watch out for farm equipment on Hoosier roadways. Authorities are partnering with the Indiana Department of Agriculture to promote safe driving and provide tips on navigating large farm equipment that we’ll be sharing the roads with this fall. According to State Police records, there were 296 accidents involving farm equipment in 2021, resulting in 83 injuries and three deaths.

A public meeting will mark the official start of the Bloomington Building Trades Master Plan. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the meeting in Council Chambers of City Hall tomorrow night. The address for the Building Trades Park is 619 W. Howe Street, just north of the site of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Tomorrow night’s meeting will get underway at 6:30.

If you own a bike, you might want to store it indoors. According to a report in the Herald Times, Bloomington Police have received more than 40 reports of stolen bikes since the beginning of August. Many of the thefts occurred along Hillside Drive and also South Walnut Street, but bikes have been taken from other areas and from the IU Campus.

In Consumer News, McDonald’s is adding two new dipping sauces to its menu next month. The first is described as a sweet and spicy red pepper sauce for McDonald’s breakfast foods. The second is a tomato-based “mambo sauce.” The sauces will be available for a limited time but may come back as a permanent item on the menu if they are popular with customers.