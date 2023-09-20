WGCL NEWS — Teacher Shortage In Indiana Causing Concerns

By Diane Daily

The current teacher shortage is causing concerns throughout Indiana. Currently, there are nearly 12-hundred open teaching positions in Hoosier schools and 13-hundred openings for school staff. Indiana Department of Education Association President Becky Pringle says while teacher morale has improved, many teachers still feel overwhelmed by their responsibilities.

IU Police are trying to identify the person who was driving the car that hit a pedestrian near campus last month. They’re hoping tips from the public will lead to the driver who was involved in the hit and run at the intersection of 17th Street and Eagleson Avenue on August 29th. Police have reviewed video footage that shows the car traveling east at the intersection just moments before the accident. The low quality of the video makes it impossible to determine the car’s make, model or license plate number but they believe the color of the sedan is either gold or tan.

In a new national survey, Morgan-Monroe State Forest was chosen as the top “Hidden Gem” in Indiana. Participants were asked to name the best place to see fall foliage that doesn’t get enough national attention. Those who chose Morgan-Monroe State Forest said it offers a quiet, peaceful seating to enjoy the vibrant fall colors. Clifty Falls State Park near Madison also made the list of hidden spots that are worth checking out.

Finally, the Hallmark Channel isn’t even waiting until Halloween to kick off this year’s Countdown to Christmas. The annual holiday movie fest will kick off on October 20th.