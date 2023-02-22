WGCL NEWS — Tax Bill for Small Businesses Cleared at Senate

By Diane Daily

A tax bill aimed at helping Indiana small business owners has cleared the Senate and is awaiting the governor’s signature. The bill would allow Hoosier business owners to deduct all of their state tax payments from their federal taxes. Under current law, there is $10-thousand limit on how much state taxes they can set back when they file their federal returns. Representative Craig Snow sponsored the legislation at the statehouse. He says the law would not have any adverse effect on state finances but could save small business owners as much as $122-million dollars.

Authorities have arrested 12 men in connection an Indiana child solicitation ring. Most of the suspects were from the Terre Haute area. All of them face felony charges of child solicitation today. The investigation targeted adults who were preying on children younger than 16. In other news on this Wednesday, area residents are invited to attend Mayor John Hamilton’s 8th State of the City address. It will take place at the John Waldon Arts Center tomorrow night.

City Department Heads and several special guests will join the mayor. His remarks at 7:00 will be followed a reception from 8:00 until 9:00. The event will also include a short performance from Reimagining Opera for Kids, poetry readings from local high school students and an exhibition featuring the works of Bloomington artists who received grants from the Bloomington Arts Commission’s Emerging Artist Grant Cycle last year.

Finally, this year’s Bloomington Home Show kicks off tomorrow at the Warehouse and will run through Sunday. Sponsored by the Building Association of Central Indiana, the home show will feature over 100 vendors. It’s free and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. You can also donate shampoo and soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand sanitizer.