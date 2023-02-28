WGCL NEWS — Taste of Bloomington Cancelled for Fourth Year

By Diane Daily

Organizers of The Taste of Bloomington say it was a difficult decision. For the fourth year in a row, the popular event has been cancelled. Several factors led to this year’s cancellation including an increase in supply costs, labor shortages and continued recovery efforts from the pandemic. Talisha Coppock, executive director of Downtown Bloomington, is hopeful Taste of Bloomington can return, possibly in a revised format. The annual event has served as a popular fundraiser for several local non-profits.

Work on the I-69 Finish Line Project will dramatically change two traffic patterns on I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis over two weekends next month. INDOT says the new traffic patterns will allow I-69 Finish Line to enter its next phase of construction the widening and rebuilding of I-465 eastbound, which will include a new bridge over the White River. Crews are targeting the weekends of March 10-13 and March 17-20 to make the switch, but those dates are subject to change. The work is weather dependent – temperatures can’t be too cold and the pavement has to be completely dry.

The unusually mild weather has brought an end to this year’s skiing season at Paoli Peaks. A message on their Facebook page said staff has tried hard to manage the rain and mild temperatures but they don’t have the snow base to stay open.

The Indiana Better Business Bureau is reminding Hoosiers to avoid typos when we’re searching the web. The Bureau says too many typos can make you a victim of the “fat fingers” scam. When users accidentally put the wrong address in the search bar, they could be taken to a fake website. Scammers can use these websites to steal personal information and sell worthless products. The better business bureau says there are ways we can protect ourselves. They suggest double checking the U-R-L to make sure everything is entered correctly. If you do get to the wrong website, just click out of it as soon as possible.