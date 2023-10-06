WGCL NEWS — Suspect In Subway Shooting To Go On Trial

By Diane Daily

A local Subway employee accused of shooting a man over a parking dispute will go on trial on Monday. 22-year-old Sean Rivers was charged with attempted murder after he reportedly followed a customer who left the restaurant and walked to the parking lot. Police say Rivers pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest. Additional information on this story was provided by IU Student Television.

We’re finding out more about the break-in this week at My Sister’s Closet. A video surveillance camera showed the thief was wearing gloves and a hoodie as he rifled through the store, taking merchandise and computer equipment. Several store displays were also vandalized. The surveillance video has been turned over to the Bloomington Police Department and they believe the suspect may have been in the store earlier asking for help from the local non-profit.

Many Indiana schools are on fall break next and that means a lot of families will be travelling. According to a press release from the Indianapolis International Airport, the fall break travel period is expected to be the busiest consecutive five-day period in the history of the airport. Early morning and late afternoon flights are expected to see the most travelers. TSA checkpoints will open at 3:30 each morning to handle the extra passengers.

A missing pet monkey in Indianapolis has finally been found after evading police for several hours. Now another Indiana town has a rogue animal on the loose. The Police Department in Yorktown is trying to find a sheep that has been wandering around town and causing some traffic concerns. One town official suggested the animal is trying to find the nearest Feed My Sheep food distribution program.