WGCL NEWS — Subway Employee Facing Attempted Murder Charges

By Diane Daily

A former restaurant employee who police say shot a customer earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder. According to a report in the Bloomingtonian, 22-year-old Sean Rivers faces one felony count and his trial is set for October. The incident happened July 15th at the Subway restaurant on Bloomington’s Northside. Rivers allegedly got into an argument with J.D. Dyer Jr. over a parking issue. When Dyer left the restaurant, Rivers reportedly followed him into the parking lot and shot him. Dyer was seriously injured in the shooting and underwent three surgeries.

A Bloomington man has been charged with intimidation for allegedly threatening someone with a machete. Police were called to the 24-hundred block of South Winslow Court early Monday evening and spoke with the 32-year-old victim. He said he was familiar with his attacker and that the threats were made during an altercation. Officers located the 62-year-old suspect and took him into custody. The victim was not injured.

Indiana’s amended “move over” law went into effect the first of this month, but the Indiana State Police wants to make sure drivers understand the new changes. In the past the law covered emergency vehicles – police cars, ambulances, highway response vehicles and tow trucks. Now it has been extended to include disabled vehicles at the side of the road. Under the revised law, drivers are required to change lanes when approaching disabled vehicles that have their hazard lights on. If you can’t move into another lane, you need to reduce their speed by at least 10 mph as you pass the vehicle. The change applies to all Indiana roads. It’s a Class B infraction and carries a fine of up to $1-thousand.

Finally today, Dave Chappelle will bring his fall comedy tour to Indianapolis. He’s set to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, September 13th. Tickets go on sale tomorrow. The DC native has received six Emmy Awards and four Grammys, as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.