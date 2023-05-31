WGCL NEWS –Stolen School Bus Results In Chase Across Two Counties

By Diane Daily

A police pursuit of a stolen school bus came to an end late yesterday morning after a chase that went through two Indiana counties. Fox 59 is reporting the lengthy chase took officers through parts of both Decatur and Shelby counties. Several police cars were damaged during the pursuit but there were no injuries. The suspect was safely taken into custody, according to state police.

Authorities are investigating a phony gift card scam in Greene County. Officers with the Linton Police Department have received reports that some juveniles in the area are trying to sell gift cards for what they claim is a fundraising effort. They say the cards are worth up to $500 but the cards were actually stolen and aren’t worth anything. If you have any information about the scam, you’re asked to call the Linton police.

There’s a good chance you have unclaimed money you’re not aware of right now. Last year, the Indiana Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $62 million to Hoosiers and it’s a simple process to find out if you’re due any money. The funds come from a number of sources including unclaimed wages, savings and checking accounts. Refunds and overpayments on Credit card balances and cell phone bills. Once unclaimed property has been turned over to the state, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs. You can go online to IndianaUnclaimed.gov for more information.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. At City Hall, staff members will wear orange which is the color of the movement to end gun violence. On Saturday, community members will get a chance to honor victims of gun violence during a special ceremony starting at 4:00 on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn. The event will include remarks from survivors and community leaders about the devastating effects of gun violence.