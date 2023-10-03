WGCL NEWS — Statewide Addiction Treatment Announced

By Diane Daily

Governor Holcomb has announced a new statewide effort to help anyone who is struggling with addiction. The Shatterproof Treatment Atlas, is a free and confidential initiative to connect Hoosiers with appropriate addiction treatment. It also provides information about the quality of available programs. Indiana is one of 13 states to partner with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending addiction. Treatment Atlas offers an easy-to-use dashboard listing more than 600 certified addiction treatment facilities.

The national emergency systems are going to be tested tomorrow. FEMA and the FCC are checking to make sure the vital warning systems are working correctly. The national alert will test Wireless Emergency Alerts as well as the Emergency Alert System. The tests will be sent to radio, TV and mobile phones at 2:20 tomorrow afternoon. The alert will appear as a text notification and will only be sent once. If it turns out a real warning is needed because of severe weather, a backup testing date is scheduled next Wednesday.

The month of October bring the Annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch to the lawn of the Monroe County Courthouse. This year’s event will be held next Saturday. You can choose from over 900 glass pumpkins hand made by members of the Bloomington Creative Glass Center.

If you want to see the Foo Fighters in concert next year, you may have to take a road trip to do it. Their “Everything or Nothing at All” tour starts July 17th in New York City. The first leg of the tour will include ten cities, including Cincinnati on July 25th. The Pretenders will open the shows and tickets will be available on Friday.