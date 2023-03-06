WGCL NEWS — Special Symposium Honoring John Mellencamp at IU

By Diane Daily

After kicking off his Live and In Person 2023 North American tour at the IU Auditorium last month, John Mellencamp was back at the University on Friday to attend a special symposium and luncheon in his honor. During the event, it was announced that Mellencamp will donate a large, archived collection of his life and work to the University. The collection includes photographs, instruments and other important pieces of memorabilia. It was also announced that the Eskenazi Museum of Art at IU will partner with Mellencamp to launch an exhibition in the 2023-24 academic year.

In other news on this Monday, the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James Bailey, a 15-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. Bailey was struck and killed Friday by a suspect who was trying to evade police on I-69 near Auburn. The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

An Indiana non-profit plans to close its office, The Lupus Foundation of America Indiana Chapter was established in 1987 to raise funds and bring awareness of the chronic disease that attacks the immune system. In announcing the decision, the board of directors said they believe a more efficient use of donor funds would be to leverage them through the national office in Washington.

The Hoosier Lottery is looking for the winner of a $50,000 prize from last Wednesday’s Powerball Double Play drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Wilbur Store in Martinsville. The winning numbers are 7, 12, 16, 17 and 39. The Powerball number was 22.