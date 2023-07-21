WGCL NEWS — Shooting Suspect Killed, Investigation Ongoing

By Diane Daily

A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Bloomington was shot and killed by a Greene County deputy Wednesday morning and now detectives from the Indiana State Police are helping with the investigation. According to the police report, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and a deputy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department spotted the suspect’s vehicle near a tent on South Old Clifty Road. Deputies heard a gunshot coming from the tent and immediately took cover. A Greene County deputy then fired his department service rifle towards the tent. When members of the Bloomington Police SWAT team went into the tent and found the suspect’s body. The deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.

We’re just now learning the details of an attack on Bloomington Transit driver earlier this month. 52-year-old Jodi Bayhuff was pepper-sprayed by a passenger on July 3rd. According to a report by the Bloomingtonian, Bayhuff was taken to the hospital for treatment after being sprayed twice. She was suffering from an intense burning sensation on her arms, face and left leg. The suspect, Jaquaya Roy, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Police say the attack was unprovoked. Bayhuff has driven for Bloomington Transit for six years. She told reporters this is the first time anything like this has happened.

The Hoosier Hills Food Bank will receive over 86-thousand dollars from the Indiana Department of Agriculture. In all, $2 million will be distributed to food banks around the state to help feed Hoosiers in need. That’s double the amount that was available last year. Hoosier Hills Executive Director Julio Alonso says the money will be a big help as they work to provide nutritious food for those in need in our community.

This year’s Indiana State Fair opens next Friday. Along with the rides, food, music and vendor booths, the two-week fair will celebrate Indiana’s rich basketball history with dozens of interactive exhibits. Among the exhibits, the Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana’s Historical High School Gyms and the 1951 Chevy that Gene Hackman drove in the movie Hoosiers.

Finally, you can catch the Dynamics in concert tonight at Switchyard park. The music start at 6:00.