WGCL News — Second Gun Reported at BHSS

Another gun was reported Friday on the Bloomington High School South campus.

Jim Inman Photo: mccsc.edu

According to police reports, an airsoft pistol – not a real gun – was brought to the school by a 14-year-old male student. An airsoft pistol typically has an orange safety tip, but the tip had been painted black at some point, making the airsoft pistol appear to be a real gun.

The school was put on lockdown, following safety protocols, when the gun was discovered.

Bloomington High School South principal Mark Fletcher sent an email to parents and students Friday morning about the incident. The email noted that the Bloomington Police Department was contacted immediately and staff members detained the student. Ultimately the student was taken into custody by the police.

The student is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

The gun incident was the second at the high school in recent weeks. Last month a gun was discovered in a student’s backpack. There were no threats made and that student was also turned over to the police.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

This pumpkin isn’t Peanuts (apologies for the pun) – a pumpkin grown in Owen County broke the state record.

The man who grew the pumpkin, Tom Mobley, said the seed was planted in early May and ultimately came off the vine earlier this month. The pumpkin was then driven to Cincinnati, Ohio to be weighed.

The grand total – 1,979 pounds.

The previous record for an Indiana pumpkin was 1,781 pounds.

Mobley hopes to break the one-ton mark next year.

Halloween is just under two weeks away, and the hours for trick-or-treating in the area have been scheduled.

The City of Bloomington has marked Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm as official trick-or-treat hours, rain or shine.

Ellettsville hours will likely be the same.

And if you’re planning to keep your porch light on and serve candy to the ghosts and goblins, what are the top Halloween treats? According to Forbes.com, the top five are Hot Tamales, Starburst, M&M’s, Skittles and Reese’s Cups.