WGCL NEWS — Search Continues For Missing Louisiana Contractor

By Diane Daily

The search continues for a Louisiana contractor whose truck was found last week in Knox County. 33-year-old Jared McColloch was reportedly on his way to visit his son in Salem, Illinois, when he disappeared on November 5th. His truck was found the next day in an area where the Wabash River connects with the White River in the southern part of the county. Authorities say there hasn’t been any activity on McColloch’s phone or to his bank account since he disappeared.

Eyewitnesses helped stop an attempted sexual assault on the IU Campus late Friday afternoon. According to University police, officers were called to Dunn Woods, after receiving reports of a man trying to attack student. The suspect, Brian Jones, was arrested a short time later at 4th and Lincoln and booked in jail. He has been charged with two felony counts and three misdemeanors. Authorities say Jones is not unaffiliated with the university.

An Indiana company that used to make digital audio discs has rebounded after taking a big financial hit when CD’s came on the market. The Sony plant in Terre Haute went into a slump for a few years but has been able to turn things around by working on other products including medical devices and semiconductors. The facility opened in 1983 and the first cd that was produced there was Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” At its peak, the Sony plant churned out 4 million discs a day with production lines running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In consumer news, Ben and Jerry’s has a new holiday flavor. Pecan pie is made of buttery ice cream stuffed with pecans & pieces of pie crust. The decadent ice cream is available for a limited time only.