WGCL NEWS — Search Continues For Missing Contractor

By Diane Daily

It has been six weeks since authorities in Knox County found the abandoned truck of a missing contractor from Louisiana. 33-year-old Jared McColloch had travelled to Salem, Illinois, that weekend to visit his son and apparently was on his way home when he went missing. Police say the truck was still running, the doors were open and McColloch’s two dogs, Rusty and Roxanne, were inside the vehicle. McColloch is 5-feet 9-inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to have been wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, jeans and a light blue shirt when he disappeared. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

It is a growing problem for the nation’s healthcare networks. According to a report in the Indianapolis Star, cyber attacks on hospitals in the U.S. have gone up by nearly 50% in the past three years. In last five years, Ascension, Franciscan and Eskenazi health systems have been hacked, compromising some patient information.

In other news, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has just announced they have stocked lakes, creeks, and ponds throughout the state with brown and rainbow trout. In all, 17 bodies of water have been stocked. A full list of locations can be found at the Indiana DNR website.

Grammy award winning singer Sarah McLachlan will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in June. The show is part of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour. McLachlan says the upcoming tour will be a walk down memory lane for her. The Indianapolis show is set for Sunday, June 16. Tickets are on sale starting today.