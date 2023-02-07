WGCL NEWS — Schools May Require Defibrillators at Sporting Events

By Diane Daily

Under proposed legislation at the Indiana statehouse, every school in the Hoosier state would be required to have an automated external defibrillator at all sports events. Sudden cardiac arrest is now the leading cause of death for high school athletes. Senate Bill 369 would make it mandatory for school coaches, marching band and activity leaders to have a defibrillator accessible within three minutes of any athletic activity. A similar bill passed the Senate last year but failed to advance in the House.

More Americans are reaching into their 401 K retirement savings to pay their bills. A new study by Fidelity Financial Services shows a record number of us are tapping into our accounts to handle bills for things like medical care and unexpected home repairs. A Fidelity spokesperson says the hardship withdrawals aren’t surprising as interest rates and other economic factors that have made it more expensive to borrow money and afford many goods and services.

Downtown Loogootee is getting a new park. The park will include a pavilion, stage and extensive green space for area residents to enjoy. After applying for funds to construct the park several times, city officials finally received a grant for $225-thousand in December. The site, just off Route 231 is currently a gravel parking lot. Electric poles and telephone poles will need to be removed before any construction can begin.

Nominations are being accepted for the MCCSC Star of Excellence Award. This is the tenth year the award will be presented for school employees are making a positive difference in the lives of MCCSC students, staff and the local community. This year’s award will be presented a special banquet at the Monroe County Convention Center on May 4th. Nominations need to be submitted by March 1st. Complete details are available on the MCCSC website.