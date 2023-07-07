WGCL NEWS — Scam Fundraisers Set Up For Trooper’s Death

By Diane Daily

In honor of fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, Governor Holcomb is asking that flags across the state be flown at half-staff today. Smith was killed in the line of duty on June 28th. Unfortunately, scammers are trying to profit off the trooper’s death. Authorities say a fake Go Fund Me fundraiser has been set up to take donations. The official fundraiser is established at Indiana Members Credit Union. Anything else is just a scam. You can contact the Indiana State Police if you have any questions.

An Indiana mother is being charged in connection with the death of her son who was killed in a car accident two weeks before his 17th birthday. Fox 59 is reporting 16-year-old Nick Winter had a very high blood alcohol level at the time of his death last September. A cooler full alcohol was found in the car. Court documents say the teen’s mother, Andrea Talbott, was aware of his intoxication before he left her Shelby County home.

A new hotel is planned for downtown Sullivan. Funding has just been approved for the 65-room hotel that will be built at the Sullivan Central Plaza. Mike and Debbie Hicks of Hoosier Hospitality Hotels are in charge of the project.

There are plenty of events for you to enjoy this weekend. It’s another Food Truck Food Friday at Switchyard Park. Tomorrow, the Community Farmers Market will be set up from 8:00 until 1:00 in Showers Common. There will be a big fireworks display starting at 9:00 tomorrow night in Ellettsville. And of course you can head out to the Monroe County Fair this weekend to check out the 4-H exhibits, sample some great fair food, stroll the midway and visit the vendors building. This year’s fair will wrap up on Sunday.

The Eagles will be hitting the road for one final tour this fall. Indianapolis is one of the 13 announced cities with a show at Gainbridge Field House on October 9th. Original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt are still with the group. They’ll be joined on the tour by Glenn Fry’s son Deacon and country artist Vince Gill. Presale tickets and VIP packages for the Live Nation-produced concerts will be available starting Wednesday. More dates will be added to the tour which is expected to continue into 2025.