WGCL NEWS — Remains of Missing Woman Found

By Diane Daily

She had been missing since last June. Now, there is word the remains of 61-year-old Kendra Odle have been found in Owen County. Bloomington police are working with the Owen County Prosecutor’s office to investigate the death. According to a report from Fox 59, authorities haven’t released information on the cause of death.

The Bloomington Animal Shelter has put a call out for donations. They say they’re running low on essential supplies and anything you can give would be helpful, especially food, bedding and medical supplies. You can drop off items at the shelter, at 34-10 S Walnut Street. You can also order online. An Amazon registry has also been set up with a list of needed supplies.

If you’d played the lottery or gone to a casino in Indiana in the last 12 months, you’re in good company. A recent survey conducted by IU Public Health-Bloomington found 89% of adults in Indiana engaged in some form of gambling during the past year. According to a report in the Bloomingtonian, the survey was designed to determine the extent of gambling activities in the state, the prevalence of problem gambling and the awareness of resources that are available to help anyone with a gambling problem. Hoosiers with incomes of more than $100-thousand were more likely to gamble on sports, although income was not a determining factor in the development of gambling problems.

It’s not too late to celebrate the Summer Solstice. Bloomington Parks and Recreation is hosting a free party in Switchyard Park Saturday afternoon. The Summer Solstice Party will take place on Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. with lots of sun-related activities, games and crafts for the whole family.

Finally today, Mick Jagger is selling his home in Florida. A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home has 4 bedrooms and 5 and half baths is listed at 3 and a half million dollars. Not surprisingly, the home some pretty nice features including a heated pool, a bell tower, three balconies, high end kitchen appliances and a large media room with a wet bar.