WGCL NEWS — Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fraud Case

By Diane Daily

A 3 ½ year prison sentence has been handed down to a Bloomington man who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal relief funds during the Covid-19 Pandemic. According to a report by Fox 59, Robert Hall joined several other individuals in submitting fraudulent loan applications and applications for unemployment benefits in six different states, using stolen identities. Authorities say the 73-year-old Hall tried to steal more than $668-thousand by deceptive means. Some of the transactions didn’t go through, but he was still able to take in $400-thousand in stolen funds. After his prison term is over, Hall will be on probation for three years.

$25-million dollars will soon be available to Hoosier employers to create and expand childcare options for working parents. FSSA is partnering with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to strength the state’s early childcare programs. Indiana based businesses with 20 or more employees can participate in the grant program. Applications need to be submitted by November 22.

In other news, the Bloomington Police Department will host an Anti Drug Trick or Treat event tomorrow evening at Switchyard Park. The family event will include trick or treat candy for the kids. Information on the signs and dangers of drug use will be available for adults. Festivities will get underway at the Switchyard Park Picnic Shelter at 5:00 tomorrow afternoon. Things will wrap at 7:30.

Finally today, Blink-182 will be back on the road next summer with a tour that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The tour is in support of their new album. The performance in Indianapolis is scheduled for August 2. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 Friday morning.