WGCL NEWS — Primary Election Day is Today

By Diane Daily

Today is Primary Election Day in Indiana. The polls will be open until 6:00 this evening. Bloomington voters will cast their votes for mayor, city clerk and members of the city council. There’s no school today for MCCSC students, as 10 of the 18 local polling places are set up area schools.

Brown County authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for his involvement in a fatal crash over the weekend. According to published reports, the accident happened shortly after 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Police say Jaffett Jackson Zelaya was driving over the speed limit when his car went airborne at the crest of a hill on State Road 135. The car then struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan of Indianapolis. Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say alcohol may have also played a role in the crash.

Gas prices have been dropping in the Hoosier state and experts say the trend is likely to continue for a while. According to the app GasBuddy, the average price for gas in Indiana is $3-51 cents a gallon. Down ten cents from last week.

Uber has released its annual list of things passengers left behind and the some of the items are pretty surprising. The Top 10 most forgotten items are the usual phones, wallets, keys and headphones. After that, it’s a whole hodge-podge of stuff including a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, painted rat traps, a fire sword, a light saber, single shoes, dentures and a slushy machine. Jacksonville, Florida, took the top spot for being the most forgetful city. San Antonio, Texas, and Palm Springs, California round out the top three.