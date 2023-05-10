WGCL NEWS — Possible Suspect in Delphi Murders Scheduled for Court

By Diane Daily

A man police believe may have had some involvement in the Delphi murders will be in court next week for sentencing on unrelated charges and a judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom. 27-year-old Kegan Kline will be sentenced next Thursday on 25 charges including possession of child pornography, child exploitation and obstruction of justice. Authorities investigating the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German say Kline created on online profile using the name Anthony Shots to connect with young girls and solicit explicit pictures from them.

The American Psychological Association believes there should be training for teenagers before they become active in social media, according to new recommendations that were released yesterday. The recommendations come at a time when teenagers are facing high rates of depression, anxiety and loneliness. And there’s growing evidence that social media can accelerate and even cause the problems. The Association recommends that parents should also closely monitor their children’s social media feed during early adolescence, roughly ages 10-14. Parents should try to minimize or stop the dangerous content their child is exposed to, including posts related to suicide, self-harm, disordered eating, racism and bullying. Studies suggest that exposure to this type of content may promote similar behavior in some teens.

It’s an annual event for a very worthy cause. Cops Cycling for Survivors will bike nearly a thousand miles in July to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty and their survivors. As the cyclists ride through the state, they’ll meet with survivors of the fallen officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones. The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers who have been recognized as line of duty deaths by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour. Survivors can contact the group at cops cycling for survivors@gmail.com. In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen heroes, the group also raises financial support for survivors.

The food app Mashed has taken a look at the most popular comfort food dish in each of the 50 states and there is a wide variety of items on the list. In Indiana, of course it is the mighty breaded tenderloin sandwich. The Indiana Foodways Alliance has even created a special The Tenderloin Lovers Trail which maps out the top tenderloins across the state.