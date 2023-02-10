WGCL NEWS — Police Union to Work with City on New Police Facility

By Diane Daily

The Union representing the Bloomington Police Department has been vocal about its concerns over the City’s plan to build a new police facility at Showers West Building. But now FOP Lodge 88 has pledged to work with City officials to make the best facility they can within the current logistical and financial constraints. In a prepared statement released yesterday, the Union said it looks forward to working with the Council on issues close to the union member’s needs and it hopes that Council members remain engaged throughout the process.

The Indiana House Education Committee is considering legislation that would require high school students to complete a basic course in financial literacy before they graduate. A report by the IDS says House Bill 12-81 would introduce the financial literacy course into the school curriculum, possibly as early as 2027. Under the course, Hoosier students would learn about saving money, balancing accounts, smart investments and other components to financial security.

An IU fraternity is in trouble for inappropriate hazing rituals and it’s not the first time it has been sanctioned. Zeta Beta Tau was suspended last October for alcohol use and endangering others. The chapter was placed on probation for a second time for similar infractions in December. IU’s office of Student affairs says the hazing incidents took place last Friday. Indiana Public Media is reporting the violation could lead to more serious consequences because the chapter is already on probation.

Special Olympics Indiana is hosting its annual Polar Plunge in Bloomington tomorrow. The local plunge is one of 18 fundraising events happening in Indiana this winter. The Bloomington Plunge will take place at Switchyard Park on Saturday afternoon. Registration will be held from 4:00 until 5:00 and the event will start at 5:30. If you don’t have want to brave the plunge yourself, you can come out and cheer on the participants.