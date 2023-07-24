WGCL NEWS — Police Investigating One Car Accident, Fatality

By Diane Daily

Police in Owen County are trying to determine what caused a one car accident and took the life of a 17-year-old. Tristan Calvin was a senior at Owen Valley High School. He was a member of the Cross Country, Track and Swimming Teams and also marched in the school band. Authorities say the car was southbound on Indiana 231 Thursday night when it left the highway and struck a 5-foot metal culvert. The car then flipped over and landed on its top.

The Indiana Department of Corrections says construction will begin soon on a new correctional facility in Westville. It is set to be the largest in the state with the capacity of 42-hundred inmates. Prison reform advocacy groups are hopeful the new facility will address what they call an overcrowded and outdated model.

Anyone who is interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can apply. The 85th Recruit Academy is accepting applications. To apply, go to IndianaTrooper.com and follow the application process. The website also has information on other career opportunities with the State Police.

Authorities in Mooresville are hoping the public can help find a 6 by 10 foot trailer that was stolen from the Mooresville Street Department. Surveillance video shows a man hitching the utility trailer to a newer model silver Dodge truck and then driving away from the scene.

Several U.S. based airlines made the latest list of the world’s 20 safest carriers but only one was in the top 10. AirlineRatings.com monitors 385 airlines, with the safety rating for each based on several factors. The list ranks the largest and best-known carriers—as well as the safest low-cost airlines. Australia’s Qantas Airlines tops this year’s list followed by New Zealand Air. Alaska Airlines was in the 8th spot. United was ranked 14, American Airlines came in 19th and Delta was ranked 20th. Nevada based Allegiant Airlines was named one of the safest low-cost airlines.