WGCL NEWS — Police Investigating Murder Near Wheeler Mission

By Diane Daily

Bloomington police are hoping someone will come forward with more information on last Thursday’s murder near Wheeler Mission. The victim’s body was found close to a large homeless encampment in a wooded area.

The man had several visible injuries consistent with being cut and/or struck by a sharp object. After conducting several interviews, police arrested 42-year-old Craig Pearson who is described as being a transient. He has been charged with felony murder. According to a report in the Herald Times, the investigation remains ongoing and the name of the victim has not been released.

The Indiana Department of Insurance is warning Hoosiers to be careful if they’re planning to request health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace. Officials say you need to be cautious when using websites that offer rewards like debit cards in exchange for signing up through them. These “lead generating” websites collect users’ personal information and may provide inaccurate information about insurance coverage. You can visit Healthcare.gov to learn about the different types of plans offered through the marketplace and how to safely navigate the process.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is getting $500-thousand to study the expansion and development of the Indianapolis to Chicago rail corridor. The funds, awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration, will be used by INDOT to plan improvements to the tracks and facilities, and to analyze operating costs and ridership statistics.

The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe. The new arrival was announced on social media earlier this week. saying mom Kita and her new baby boy are both doing great and will remain indoors this winter.

The little giraffe hasn’t been named yet, but chances are the name will have something to do the holiday season.