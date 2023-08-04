WGCL NEWS — Police Investigating Death of Man at Greene Co. Jail

By Diane Daily

The Indiana State Police has been asked to take over the investigation of the death of a Bloomington man at the Greene County Jail. 44-year-old Jack Farmer was an inmate at the jail and was awaiting trial. According to published reports he was found unresponsive at the jail on July 23rd, Staff administered CPR and Farmer was eventually taken from the jail’s general hospital to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He died last weekend.

An Indiana woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after stealing over 2-million dollars from her employer. Authorities say Lisa Raines was responsible for processing claims and releasing payments for disbursement at a business in Carmel. She had access to the company’s payments systems and used it to her advantage for almost ten years. The 52-year-old Raines spent some of the money to buy a house and open a Mardi Gras-themed bar.

Bryan Park Pool was the scene of a break-in this week. Bloomington Police say someone jumped a fence and tried, without success, to kick in two doors on the south side of the concession stand. They finally gained entry to the building by forcing open a small window. Over $150 worth of items were taken including hotdogs, chips, candy and drink containers.

Clean up crews had a cheese messy on an Arkansas highway earlier this week when a truck carrying hundreds of cans of nacho cheese merged into the same lane as a wrecker truck. The Arkansas Department of Transportation posted two pictures to social media showing the interstate covered in spilled cans of nacho cheese. No one was injured in the accident.

The 9th annual King’s Blues, BBQ & Funkfest is taking place tomorrow from 5:30 to 11:00 pm at Upland Brewing Co. in Bloomington. King Bee and the Stingers, The Dynamics, and The Swing Rays are scheduled to perform. The music will start at 6:00. The event is a fundraiser for the Carl Deal, Jr. Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is awarded annually to a member of the Boys & Girls Club.