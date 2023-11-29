WGCL NEWS — Petition To Be Considered In Delphi Murder Case

By Diane Daily

The Indiana Supreme Court will determine if the former defense team for the Delphi murders suspect will be reinstated. Richard Allen’s former lawyers filed a petition with the state’s highest court to remove special judge Fran Gull from the case. Judge Gull and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita have both asked the state’s Supreme Court to reject that request. Allen is accused in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

What started out as a traffic stop turned into a major drug bust in Posey County. An Indiana State Police trooper clocked a Dodge Charger going 88 miles an hour on Interstate 64 near Poseyville on Monday. A search of the vehicle uncovered a half ounce of marijuana and ten pounds of meth. The driver of the car faces several charges including dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and driving while suspended. Her passenger is looking at a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. Both women are from St. Louis.

In business news, Google is expected to start getting rid of some inactive accounts, starting next month. Google staff will purge accounts whose owners haven’t signed into or used in the past two years.

There is an update on the troubled Christmas tree in Evansville. When it was unveiled last week, a lot of River City residents were disappointed and took to social media to vent their frustrations. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke ordered that the lights be removed from the tree and then reinstalled in a more attractive pattern. City officials have also announced a second and hopefully more festive lighting ceremony.