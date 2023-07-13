WGCL NEWS — Paoli Man Arrested After Extensive Car Chase

By Diane Daily

A Southern Indiana man who stole a police car and eluded authorities for several hours has been arrested in Greene County. According to published reports, the Indiana State Police sent out an alert on Tuesday night asking the public to be on the lookout for 41-year-old Eric King of Paoli. King, who escaped home detention in Martin County, was said to be armed and dangerous. Authorities first caught up with him in Daviess County, when his car ran out of gas. But as they were trying to arrest him, he was able to drive away in one of the police vehicles. He was later seen in the area driving a red Ford. Police caught another break when he crashed that car into a field. He was taken into custody around 4:00 yesterday morning.

Health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves against mosquito and tick bites, which can cause very serious illness. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and often hang around containers with small amounts of water. The most significant risk of getting bitten is highest in the summer through the beginning of fall. According to a report by WISH TV, health experts say people infected with West Nile Virus normally don’t develop any symptoms.

There will be plenty of new exhibits at this year’s Indiana State Fair including Illuminate, a custom light show featuring oversized lanterns. A new corn hole tournament will offer a top prize of 2-thousand dollars. Fairgoers can stop by the Indiana Musicians Showcase, and a new shopping area called the Mercantile. There’s also a pig race for an Oreo Cookie. The State Fair opens on July 28th.

You may not remember his name, but if you grew up watching Hanna-Barbera cartoons you’ll remember the voice. Jimmy Weldon created the character of Yakky Doodle, a small yellow duck who despite his best efforts always seemed to get into trouble. Weldon died last week, just a few weeks short of his 100th birthday.