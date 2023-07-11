WGCL NEWS — Pantry 279 Seeks Volunteers

By Diane Daily

Pantry 279 in Ellettsville is struggling to find volunteer drivers after entering into a partnership with Door Dash last year. The Bloomingtonian is reporting the delivery service initially contacted the pantry last summer and offered to provide free delivery services. Door Dash has similar partnerships in other states. But since the local agreement, there have been serious problems. Meals have often been delivered to the wrong locations and drivers have left some deliveries in empty lots when they couldn’t find the right address. Despite the setbacks, Pantry 279 is continuing its mission to provide nutritious food to those who need it in the area. Volunteer applications are currently being accepted.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is hoping to be the state’s next governor. In making the announcement yesterday Hill said, if he’s elected, he will continue to stand up for traditional values with an emphasis on investing in law enforcement and rebuilding the state’s economy. Three other candidates are running to replace Governor Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

A North Vernon man has been charged with dealing firearms without a license and authorities say he made good money doing it. A jury returned the indictment charging 51-year-old David Mull sold 600 guns and earned more than $400,000 for the sales. The guns were reportedly taken to Mexico. If he is convicted, Mull could spend five years in a federal prison.

The Indiana State Fair always offers a smorgasbord of interesting food items and this year is no exception. Visitors can choose from more than 140 food stands when the fair opens on July 28th. Among the new items on the menu: Bratchos. Which are Tortilla chips topped with bratwurst, kay-so, jalapeños, salsa, and Sour Cream. Elephant ears topped with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, and powdered sugar. And something called the “Mac Daddy Empanada.”