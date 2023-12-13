WGCL NEWS — Organizations Unite For Victims Of Tornado

By Diane Daily

There’s a large local effort to help the victims of the recent tornado outbreak in Tennessee. The Hoosiers with Hearts Disaster Relief Team is organizing the donation drive and hopes to fill a semi-trailer with much needed supplies to take down to Clarksdale. The donation list includes new blankets, canned and packaged food, generators, household cleaning supplies, flashlights and batteries. They are also accepting baby care items, small toys and new and empty gas and water jugs. You can bring you donations to the parking lot of the Bloomington Sam’s Club starting at 8:00 this Saturday morning.

Another IU fraternity has been suspended for bad behavior. Alpha Phi Alpha was sanctioned by its national chapter last week for dishonest conduct, hazing and retaliation. The fraternity was previously put on a cease-and-desist order in September because of hazing. According to the IU Office of Student Life, 15 of the 20 organizations subject to discipline this academic year violated either the university’s or the national organization’s hazing policy.

Visitor restrictions are back in place for Riley Hospital for Children. A recent increase in respiratory illnesses led to the decision. Only parents and legal guardians of young patients are allowed to visit. Maternity patients can have up to six adult visitors.

Ruoff Music Center is getting some impressive recognition. According to Pollstar, it is the top selling Amphitheater in the world when it comes to ticket sales. The popular summer music destination has played host to a very diverse group of artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, Willie Nelson and Dierks Bentley. And it was the home of this year’s Farm Aid Concert in September.