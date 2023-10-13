WGCL NEWS — Operating Budget Approved For Bloomington

By Diane Daily

A $248 million operating budget has been approved for the City of Bloomington for next year. It includes just over $131 million for the civil City and a combined $98 million for Utilities, Transit, and the Bloomington Housing Authority. Mayor Hamilton says the newly approved budget will help the City administration bring more jobs to the area, provide additional affordable housing and strength local public safety and health initiatives.

There are several places we can observe tomorrow’s partial eclipse of the sun in Bloomington. The peak viewing time will be just after 1:00 until 2:30 tomorrow afternoon. Starting at 11:00, Wonderlab will welcome visitors to explore a personal planetarium. Outside, on the sidewalk in front of the museum, children and adults can experiment with approved, solar viewing devices.

On campus, IU’s Kirkwood Observatory is all set to welcome the big event. The Observatory will open at 11:30 and telescopes will be set up for outdoor viewing. You can also head out to Paynetown for an Eclipse viewing party from noon until 1:30. Stop by the swimming beach and get a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses and don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

It may be months before we learn the identity of this week’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing. That new billionaire bought the winning ticket in Frazier Park, California, a small community near Los Angeles. And while the winner is currently anonymous, they will eventually have to come forward to claim the prize.

Finally today, the Banneker Community Center is hosting a Community Fall Festival tomorrow. Celebrate the season with arts, crafts, food and family. The three-hour festival will start at