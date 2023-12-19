WGCL NEWS — New Changes Coming to West Side Kroger

By Diane Daily

Some big changes are coming to Kroger on Bloomington’s west side. The Bloomingtonian is reporting that Kroger plans to invest $2.5 million to refurbish the store at 500 S. Liberty Drive. The plans include expanding the current pharmacy and adding a new Starbucks to the store.

The United States Postal Service is looking ahead to what could be a blustery winter. They’re reminding us to keep our sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes cleared of snow and ice to ensure the safety of our letter carriers. Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox – including steps, porches and walkways will help letter carriers maintain consistent mail delivery. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by City snowplows.

Design entries are being accepted for next year’s Trashion Refashion Runway Show in Bloomington. The event is set for Sunday, April 7th at the Buskirk-Chumley Theatre. This will be the 15th year for the show, which is a fundraiser for The Center for Sustainable Living. The fashions are produced using waste materials other than items that are meant to be worn. The Designs need to consist of at least 90% previously discarded materials. The deadline to support any entry is February 18th. Organizers also need volunteer models to walk the runway the evening of the show.

And finally, a new study by I-H-G Hotels and Resorts has found that most Americans don’t feel that seeing family and friends over the holidays is a true vacation. Many of those interviewed said they felt like they needed to take more time off to recover when they got back home.