WGCL NEWS — New Chancellor Named for Ivy Tech Bloomington

By Diane Daily

A new chancellor has been named for Ivy Tech Bloomington. Erik Coyne will step into the office next month, following long time chancellor Jennie Vaughan. Coyne, a Monroe County native, is a published writer, a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bloomington, and an adjunct professor of public policy at Indiana University .

Serving on a jury would pay more under legislation that is close to becoming law in Indiana. Jurors in the Hoosier state are among the worst paid in the country right now, earning the equivalent of less than minimum wage. The proposed legislation would double the compensation, making the pay rate in Indiana one of the highest in the country.

Lots of homeowners will be tackling outdoor projects this spring. 811, the national call- before- you- dig hotline, is reminding us to check with them at least two full days before yard work that might damage underground utility lines…including natural gas lines. A professional locator will come out to your property and place utility marks within your designated dig area. It’s a free service and can prevent possible outages and costly repairs.

An update now from Ellettsville Utilities, the fire hydrant flushing that had been scheduled for last week had to be postponed because of the weather.

Crews will be out this week on:

Centennial Drive

West Cheryl Drive

West Denise Drive

North Emma Drive

North Hull Drive

And at The Flats on 46.

Today is Dyngus Day, a Polish holiday celebrated across Eastern Europe and in several cities in the U.S. including Buffalo, Chicago and Cleveland. Traditional Dyngus Day meals usually include Pierogis, Kielbasa and cabbage dishes. On the east coast, fried bologna sandwiches are also on the menu.