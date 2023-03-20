WGCL NEWS — Nearly 70 Dogs Rescued from Unauthorized Breeding Operation

By Diane Daily

City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 70 dogs and puppies from an unauthorized breeding operation on Friday. The animals were taken into safety with help from the Bloomington Police Department and Animal Management Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Now authorities are asking for the community’s help in providing short-term foster care for shelter dogs that have been in the care of the animal shelter. Staff will provide on-the-spot foster approval, and fosters will be asked to provide temporary housing for one to two weeks. Bedding and monetary donations are also being accepted. Bedding can be dropped off in the white bin outside the front doors of the Animal Shelter at 3410 S Walnut St. at any time. You can mail a check to the Animal Shelter or stop by during regular business hours.

The Indiana State Police has increased patrols to cut down on the number of fatal accidents on state roads and highways. The patrols are targeting impaired and aggressive drivers and violations that often cause deadly crashes. Last year, there were 73 fatalities and over 22-hundred injuries from vehicle accidents around state. The increased patrols will be in effect through April 4th.

Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan was honored during a Statehouse ceremony on Friday. More than 200 family members and friends joined in the celebration that opened with bagpipe music on St. Patrick’s Day, noting Kernan’s Irish heritage. as a bronze bust was unveiled in the rotunda. Friday’s ceremony highlighted Kernan’s gregarious personality, humor and unwavering dedication to public service. The South Bend native spent nearly a year as a North Vietnamese prisoner of war after a reconnaissance plane he was in was shot down in 1972.

Finally today, frozen organic strawberries sold at Aldi, Trader Joe’s and several other stores are being recalled after they were tied to an outbreak of hepatitis A infections, The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to eat, sell or serve certain brands of frozen organic strawberries after five people have been infected with hepatitis A after eating them. Two people have been hospitalized. The bags of strawberries have “best by” dates that range from April to November 2024. A full list of the recalled strawberries is available on the FDA’s website.