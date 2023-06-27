WGCL NEWS — Multiple Counties Recover From Storm Damage

By Diane Daily

It will take a few days to assess all the damage from Sunday’s severe storms and tornadoes. Areas of Monroe, Johnson, and Daviess County were hard hit. In Martin County, one man was killed when a tornado touched down near his home. The storms brought heavy rain, large hail and strong winds. Several roads in Daviess County are still closed because of downed trees.

The atrium of the West Baden Springs Hotel in Orange County is closed indefinitely. A hotel spokesperson says the glass ceiling of the famous dome was damaged by hail late Sunday afternoon. The damage reportedly left the floor covered in shards of glass.

There’s good news at the gas pump. Gas prices continue to fall in Indiana. According to Gas Buddy, prices are 10 cents less than a week ago. That brings the state’s average gas price to $3.46 a gallon. The national average gas price stayed the same at $3.54 per gallon.

In Consumer News, the cows are back at Chick-fil-A. The bovine mascots are promoting a new digital game called “code moo” that lets fans of the franchise play for free food rewards. Chick-fil-a has also introduced some new cow-themed merchandise. The summer promotion started last week.