WGCL NEWS — Morgan County Murder Suspect Denied New Trial

By Diane Daily

John Myers will not get a new trial. The man convicted of killing Jill Behrman submitted the request after claiming that state investigators had failed to provide over 8,000 pages of documents related to the investigations into Behrman’s disappearance. But a judge with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has denied the request. Jill Behrman’s body was found in Morgan County three years after she was reported missing on May 31, 2000. Myers was eventually convicted in state court in 2oo6 and sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Cleanup of the hazardous materials left over from a warehouse fire in Richmond will begin next month. The massive blaze at the My Way Trading warehouse in April forced thousands to evacuate their homes. Next week, the EPA will start moving heavy machinery into the area that’s needed for the cleanup.

In Consumer News, Netflix is raising the prices on some of its subscription plans. The popular streaming service has three pricing levels. An option with ads, “Standard” and “Premium.” Some customers are also grandfathered into a “Basic” plan, but that option is no longer available.

Closer to home, the Out of the Darkness Bloomington Walk to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention will take place at Switchyard Park on Sunday. Check in gets underway at Noon. The walk will start at 2:00. Donations are still being accepted online.

Finally, it is Homecoming Weekend in Bloomington. Keeping with the tradition, thousands of alumni and fans of IU will be in town. This year’s Homecoming parade starts at 5:30 this afternoon on 13th Street and Woodlawn Avenue and will head down Woodlawn to 17th Street. IU will host Rutgers tomorrow. The game starts at Noon.