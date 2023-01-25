WGCL NEWS — More Winter Weather Expected

By Diane Daily

Photo: iu.edu

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7:00 tonight. Monroe County Government offices are closed today. School is not in session at MCCSC. You can check the Richland Bean Blossom website for their updated information. The current driving conditions for the state can be found on the Indiana Department of Transportation TrafficWise webpage. The site contains updated traffic conditions for the Southern, Central and Northwest regions of the state. INDOT also has a Road Conditions phone line. The number is 1-800-261-76-23.

Indiana did not fare too well in a recent ranking of the Best and Worst States to Start a Business. Researchers at Wallethub looked at business costs, access to resources and several other indicators. The Hoosier state was ranked high in business costs, but near the bottom in access to resources and landed in the 23rd spot on the list. Wallethub found Utah was the best state to start a business and said Alaska was the worst.

Checking Consumer News, the USDA is adopting new rules to make it harder for companies to lie about organic products. The update changes how food is labeled as Organic compared to 100% Organic. Foods labeled 100% organic are completely organic, while organic means produced with at least 95 percent organic materials. Made with organic ingredients means the product is produced with at least 70 percent organic materials.

Finally today, a Muncie man told police he robbed a convenience store because he was disrespected when they wouldn’t sell him any tobacco products. The 18-year-old had gone into the store to buy some cigars and admitted that he was underage when the clerk asked for his ID. The man returned to the store when the clerk was in the back and helped himself to some cigarillos. The thief is also suspected of stealing two Little Debbie Snack Cakes at another convenience store the day before.