WGCL NEWS — Monroe Lake Drowning Victim Identified

By Diane Daily

Authorities have confirmed there was a second drowning death at Monroe Lake this weekend. Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the Moore’s Creek area of the lake on Sunday afternoon to search for a Bloomington man who jumped from a boat to go swimming and never resurfaced. According to a report in the Herald Times, 66-year-Paul Bosler was pulled from the lake by members of the Monroe County Dive Team but he died at the IU Hospital. On Saturday, a man from Ozone Park, New York also drowned in the Llake despite efforts to save him. A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says neither man was using a life jacket.

In other news, a recent study on obesity in Indiana uncovered some alarming statistics. GlobalData’s study found nearly two-thirds of Hoosiers are overweight or obese leading to higher public assistance and Medicaid costs, growing unemployment numbers, and a jump in early mortality rates.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The initiative recognizes Hoosier businesses through employee surveys and employer reports. Companies with at least 15 employees, including out-of-state parent companies, are eligible to take part in the program.

Single tickets for the 2023–2024 IU Auditorium season have gone on sale to the general public. The new season includes the Bloomington Broadway debuts of Mean Girls and Come From Away. The schedule also features performances by Straight No Chaser and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields featuring Joshua Bell. A complete list of events is available at IUauditorium.com.

John Mellencamp will perform at this year’s Colts Kickoff Concert. The concert is coming up on September 8th and will also include Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson of Heart, and Peter Wolf from the J. Geils Band. The event is free to the public but fans do have to reserve a ticket at Colts.com.