WGCL NEWS — Monroe County Under Local Disaster Declaration

By Diane Daily

Due to the continued drought like conditions, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners has declared a Local Disaster Emergency. The move comes after a burn ban was announced by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Monroe is one of several Indiana counties that are at heightened risk of fire emergencies. Under the declaration, campfires and other recreational fires are prohibited. Open burning is not allowed using wood, or other combustible materials. This doesn’t include grills that are fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane. The declaration also prohibits the burning of debris, including timber for vegetation, and other open-air fires. Monroe County’s burn ban is in effect through next Monday.

The Monroe County Airport has received high marks following an extensive certification inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration. The inspection included all aspects of the airport’s operations including runway conditions, lighting systems, emergency and safety equipment and operational procedures.

In Consumer News, most of the ingredients for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner have gone up in price since last year. According to a Farm Bureau report, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 was $64.00 last November. Labor and food production costs contribute to the increasing cost of produce this year. by just over 4-percent. Another factor for the increase? The wildfires and droughts that affected crops across the country. Turkey prices are down right now, but many popular side dishes are expected to be 4% more expensive.

There is a bright spot this year. Most grocery stores are offering special promotions right now, giving you a chance to save money on a few of the items on your shopping list.