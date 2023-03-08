WGCL NEWS — Monroe Co. Woman Facing Domestic Terrorism Charges in Georgia

By Diane Daily

A Monroe County woman is facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. The charges stem from an attack on a police training center that is under construction outside of Atlanta. 25-year-old Maggie June Gates of Bloomington was allegedly part of the group of demonstrators who were accused of throwing rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails at police officers during the protest on Sunday.

Investigators are trying to find the cause of Monday’s fire that destroyed a furniture warehouse in Lawrence County. The building in the 3100 block of 5th Street in Bedford was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:00 Monday afternoon. The fire sent toxic black smoke into the air. Several streets were closed to traffic while firefighters battled the blaze. No one was injured in the fire, but minor damage was reported to a neighboring building.

For the 11th year in a row, the Indianapolis International Airport has been named the “Best Airport in North America.” Indianapolis won in the category for airports that serve 5 to 15 million passengers a year. The award recognizes the best airports, as selected by passengers, for customer experience worldwide. Airports are rated based on the efficiency of the check-in process and ease of navigating the airport…as well as shopping and dining options and the overall cleanliness of the airport.

Finally today, Baskin-Robbins has added a new item to its ice cream lineup and the flavor may surprise you. Chick’n & Waffles is the ice cream maker’s latest flavor of the month. According to the company, the flavor features “buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with crispy chicken and waffle flavored bites in a bourbon maple syrup flavor.